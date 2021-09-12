Marlborough woman robbed and abducted

The victim was released with serious non-life threatening injuries

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — State police are investigating an abduction that happened in Marlborough on Saturday evening.

Police say a 64-year-old woman was approached by two men demanding money while entering her vehicle at a business parking lot. The woman had just exited a business.

The men proceeded to abduct, assault, and rob the victim, police say. The victim was driven to Berlin where she was released. She is being treated at a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The men were identified as wearing COVID style face coverings.

The Connecticut State Police remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. This is an active and on-going investigation.

