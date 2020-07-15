Sheraton at Bradley Airport, Hartford Hilton and Marriot to lay off some employees, cut hours by more than 50%

The Hilton in Hartford also said they may have to close due to the economic impact of COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — The economic impact of COVID-19 has forced some hotels in Connecticut to lay off workers, and one may have to close.

In letters submitted to the state's Department of Labor (DOL), Sheraton Bradley Airport Hotel, Hilton Hartford, and Marriot Hartford Downtown announced layoffs and cut hours for employees.

The reasoning for the layoffs and reduced hours for all three hotels came down to COVID-19 and the impact of travel. Currently, there are 22 states in the country that are on Connecticut's travel advisory list. Anyone traveling from those states must quarantine for 14 days when arriving in the state. Governor Ned Lamont also announced earlier in the week that a new requirement will be in place soon where people will be asked to fill out a contact form when they arrive to the state. The travel requirements also extend in part to New York, where you could be fined up to $2,000 for not completing a contact form.

The requirements come as COVID-19 cases explode across the country and in an effort to keep Connecticut's infection rate low.

The Sheraton at Bradley Airport will be permanently laying off about 78 people while Hilton will be laying off about 124 people, though they state it's unknown if it's permanent or short-term. Marriot's layoffs will be permanent, they said. All three hotels also announced that for a six-month period, remaining employees will see their hours cut up to 50%.

In their letter to the DOL, Hilton stated that they may have to ultimately close due to "unforeseeable economic circumstances".