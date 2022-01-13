Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations and panels held in CT

Due to COVID-19, event organizers have canceled in person panels and will instead host them online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Several areas across the state will be honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy on Monday.

Here are some events taking place throughout the state. This is not a complete list. If you have an event to add, please email newstips@fox61.com.

HARTFORD

The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will hold their 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday starting at 9:30 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the breakfast will be held virtually.

The panel will feature a theme of "Generation Next: Speaking Truth to Power," and showcase young adults who will give their own perspective of transformative change that's needed to preserve the future.

Learn more about the event, featured guests, and tickets here.

NEW HAVEN

Leaders in New Haven, along with the Black Caucus of the American Library Association, Yale Peabody Museum and CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), will host a virtual panel Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event is to reflect on King's legacy and illustrate how it continues to impact artists, advocates, and thought leaders today.

You can watch the event on the museum's Facebook and Youtube pages.

MERIDEN

On Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden will rededicate itself to the cause of racial justice when it reinstalls its Black Lives Matter flag to the church’s front porch.

The church is located at 328 Paddock Avenue.

The church said its previous flag was recently torn down by vandals.

Those wanting to witness the ceremony are invited to the church service at 11 a.m. and at noon to the flag-raising ceremony.

The church's Martin Luther King Jr./Albert Owns breakfast was canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

"We have always had a dozen or more people attend. The Church is hoping the service and flag raising will bring people to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy,” said Rev. Tony Lorenzen. "When vandals tear down our Black Lives Matter flag, or steal the Rainbow Flag honoring LGBT folks (as they have in the past), they not only disrespect people of color and gay and lesbian people, they deny the church its voice in the community, they punish free speech and freedom of worship. We invite all of our friends and neighbors in the community who seek a multicultural, inclusive, peaceful democracy to join us for the flag raising at noon this Sunday.”

If the event is canceled due to inclement weather, an announcement will be made by 9 a.m. the day of the event and the event will be rescheduled to noon on Tuesday, January 18th at the same location.

---

