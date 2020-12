The incident was reported earlier on Saturday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police are investigating a firearm incident near the Foxwoods hotel that occurred on Saturday.

The initial call reported sounds of gunshots near the Cedar Hotel concourse around 4 a.m. Officials have not confirmed victims.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is to contact Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police at 396-6662