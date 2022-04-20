'The inconsistency is very difficult' | Connecticut psychologist, travelers mixed on updated mask policies

Travelers at Bradley International Airport agree that mixed messaging is confusing for the public.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Masks are no longer required on planes and at airports, since a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control requirement on Monday. The Justice Department said they’ll appeal if the CDC says a mandatory order for them to continue is best for the publics’ health.

This back-and-forth can cause confusion for travelers. Masking up one day and then the next they’re gone. Psychologist Dr. Laura Saunders with Hartford HealthCare says people need consistency when it comes to mandates.

“If it gets to a point where mandates are imposed again, there’s going to need to be a lot of public information backed by a lot of science as to why we need to go back to that,” Saunders said. “The inconsistency is very difficult for people and, the more inconsistent the rules are, the more it increases resistance.”

If it does get reinstated, she said there will likely be those who resist.

Travelers at Bradley International Airport agree that mixed messaging is confusing for the public.

“The messaging unfortunately has not been consistent and I think it’s confusing to people to know what they need to do from one day to the next,” Meghan Wilkosz said.

Wilkosz, a pharmacist from Hamden, thinks masks should continue to be worn for safety. If they come back, she thinks people will do the right thing.

Mel Fisher from Massachusetts is happy masks are done on planes for now. She thinks it is an individual choice.

"We’re all educated enough about COVID,” she said.

She said she would not be happy if they were mandated again but will follow the rules. Saunders says being surrounded by unmasked people can be concerning for those who are not comfortable with it yet. However, she adds people need to accept the fact it is here to stay and can be caught anywhere at any time.

She did say having the mandate lifted gives those concerned, maybe unvaccinated or immuno-compromised travelers, the option to mask up. Not seen years ago, she said masks are generally more accepted now.

“People may be wearing masks on public transportation and in grocery stores and other settings because it helps them feel more comfortable,” she said.

The doctor says it also gives families more options at the airport. Some may have difficulty flying with young children who will not keep their masks on. She said it is all about modeling the behavior for the child.

“A child’s going to be less likely to wear something or do something when no one else is doing it,” she said.

Many airlines like Delta, Spirit, and American have gone away with the mask requirement. Bradley International will not enforce the mask mandate while Tweed Airport is asking people to mask up in the terminals.

An Associated Press poll found that 56% of people traveling on airplanes, trains, and public transit favor a mask mandate while 24% oppose it.

