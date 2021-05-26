Teachers, families react to judge upholding mask requirement in schools

The state supreme court previously ruled that the Constitution gave Gov. Ned Lamont the power to issue emergency orders during the pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Students will still have to mask up at school after a Connecticut judge issued a ruling upholding a mask requirement.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher issued the ruling Monday rejecting a challenge by CT Freedom Alliance and a group of parents aiming to strike down the mandate.

Bloomfield grandfather Alvin Towns said he has worried about his grandchildren during the pandemic and supports keeping the masks on so everyone can be protected in school.

“You don’t know if they come from a family who’ve been infected so I feel safe with my kid wearing a mask,” Towns said.

But not all support the mandate. Over the weekend, protesters in Newington called for the masks to come off.

“May 19 was the date they said we could stop wearing masks so it should be OK for the kids,” Bristol resident Chris Van Alstyne said.

In a final memorandum or summary of the ruling, Moukawsher cited the fact that the supreme court previously ruled that the Constitution gave Gov. Ned Lamont the power to issue emergency orders during the pandemic.

In a statement, CT Freedom Alliance co-founder Brian Festa said he disagrees with the ruling. The group plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Elementary music teacher Greg Wilfrid acknowledges that masks have made it difficult for his students, but he and other teachers are waiting for more direction indicating when it's safe to unmask in the classroom.

"We can’t have kids singing because we’re wearing masks, we’re often traveling into the students’ classrooms. We can’t share instruments, we can’t do around--our regular movement games,” Wilfrid said. “There’s a lot of stuff we’re not able to do but rather than risk having kids unmask too early and go all the way back to square one all over again, I’m trusting whatever the science says.”

At this time, masks are required through the end of the year.

"There’s so little time left in school anyway, why make big changes when there’s three weeks left in most schools so I’m saying let’s keep the masks on for now and see what happens over the summer," Manchester Public Schools music teacher Liz Oman-Wilfrid said.

Last week, Lamont said there's a possibility students won't be required to wear masks in the fall.

