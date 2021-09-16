Masonicare in Wallingford celebrates residents who have reached 100 years of age

The senior living facility's two oldest residents are 103-years-old.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — COVID-19 has postponed quite a few celebrations, including an annual event honoring Masonicare residents, who reached 100 years of age. But today, that centenarian birthday party resumed.

In the dining room on Masonicare's campus in Wallingford, 14 residents, including two sisters, were honored.

One of those two sisters spoke with with FOX61, saying she can’t wait for her rapidly approaching 100th birthday.

"Well last year it was Camille‘s (her sister) turn and I thought it was pretty swell and this year I think it’s more than swell," Claire Souchuns told FOX61, She turns 100 in January.

When asked for her secret to a long, healthy life, she said she doesn't share secrets with strangers!

Masonicare's two oldest residents are 103-years-old.

One of those ladies was so appreciative of the celebration.

"I think it’s wonderful because I didn’t expect it and it’s just very nice to see all of these people," Blanche Lockert said.

Lockert shares the same birthday with another resident. Both were born August 29, 1918, meaning that they have both lived through two pandemics.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.