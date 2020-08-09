Mass Mutual sells retirement plan business to Colorado firm

Empower Retirement to take over assets, management of division

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Mass Mutual announces plans to sell their retirement plan business to a Colorado firm, Empower Retirement.

Mass Mutual announced the plans Tuesday morning.

In a press release, Mass Mutual said, "Based on the terms of the agreement and subject to regulatory approvals, Empower will acquire the retirement plan business of MassMutual in a reinsurance transaction for a ceding commission of $2.35 billion. In addition, the balance sheet of the transferred business would be supported by $1 billion of required capital when combined with Empower’s existing U.S. business."

"The combined firm will serve retirement plans sponsored by a broad spectrum of employers. These include mega, large, midsize and small corporate 401(k) plans; government plans ranging in scale from state-level plans to municipal agencies; not-for-profits such as hospital and religious organization 403(b) plans; and collectively bargained Taft-Hartley plans. The transaction will also bring MassMutual’s defined benefit business under the umbrella of plans Empower serves."