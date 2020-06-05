Mass National Guard to do F-15 flyover of Western Mass

Flyover to salute those on the front lines of the pandemic

WESTFIELD, Mass. — Pilots from the Massachusetts National Guard will be participating in a flyover of the Bay State Wednesday.

The planes will start on Cape Cod around noon. They will continue and flyover Brockton between noon and 12:15 pm. and five minutes later go over Boston.

The planes will head west and be over Worcester around 12:25 pm. and move on to Springfield by 12:35 pm. and Northampton moments later.

The crews will turn around and head south to Westfield at 12:40 pm.