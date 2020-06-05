x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Mass National Guard to do F-15 flyover of Western Mass

Flyover to salute those on the front lines of the pandemic
Credit: Mass National Guard Facebook

WESTFIELD, Mass. — Pilots from the Massachusetts National Guard will be participating in a flyover of the Bay State Wednesday. 

The planes will start on Cape Cod around noon. They will continue and flyover Brockton between noon and 12:15 pm. and five minutes later go over Boston. 

The planes will head west and be over Worcester around 12:25 pm. and move on to Springfield by 12:35 pm. and Northampton moments later. 

The crews will turn around and head south to Westfield at 12:40 pm. 

Officials said that spectators should get out early and practice social distancing and times are approximate and subject to change. 

Post by 104FW.
Credit: FOX61
Credit: FOX61