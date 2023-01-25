3rd Massachusetts child dies after siblings killed: District attorney

The children’s mother, 32-year-old Lindsey Clancy, is accused of killing her two oldest children. It was not immediately clear if more charges would be added.

DUXBURY, Mass. — The third child of a Massachusetts woman who is accused of killing two of her children has died, according to reports.

The Plymouth Country District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 8-month-old Callan Clancy, who was found with his two siblings suffering from obvious trauma on Tuesday night, died from his injuries, Boston 25 reported.

The baby’s siblings - 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy – were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after they were found. Callan had been taken to a Boston hospital for treatment.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of their deaths.

The children’s mother, 32-year-old Lindsey Clancy, is accused of killing her two oldest children. It was not immediately clear if more charges would be added.

She is currently charged with two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the deaths of her two children.

Clancy remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on the charges after she is released.

The 32-year-old mother is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008. She is also a graduate of Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Authorities were called to a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports that a woman jumped out a window.

Police found the woman – later identified as Clancy – and her children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to The Boston Globe.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy,” the hospital said in a statement provided by Michael Morrison, the senior director of external communications. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

A GoFundMe was created for the husband and father.

