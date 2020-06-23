Massachusetts man charged with attempted arson at Longmeadow nursing home

Incendiary device was placed at entrance of Jewish Geriatric Services Lifecare, Inc., a Jewish-sponsored senior health care organization

BOSTON — An East Longmeadow man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in connection with an attempted arson at a Longmeadow senior health care facility in April 2020.

Officials said John Michael Rathbun, 36, was indicted on one count of attempting to transport or receive explosive devices in interstate or foreign commerce with the knowledge or intent that the device will be used to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle and one count of attempting to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce.

Authorities arrested Rathbun on April 15 and he has been in federal custody since April 17.

According to the indictment, on the morning of April 2, 2020, police discovered a homemade incendiary device next to the driveway entrance – and within feet of a widely used pedestrian walkway – to Jewish Geriatric Services Lifecare, Inc. in Longmeadow, Mass. The organization's mission is to provide health, education, and social services guided by Jewish traditions and values.

Officials said the device consisted of a 5-gallon Scepter fuel canister, approximately one-third filled with gasoline, and a partially charred Christian religious pamphlet placed in the nozzle of the canister.

