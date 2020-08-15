Massachusetts man killed in head-on crash with FedEx truck on Route 32 in Mansfield

State Police said 21-year-old Jeffrey Grassette of Ludlow, Massachusetts, crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into the truck.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — State Police continue to investigate a Friday morning crash that turned deadly.

Troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries in the area of Stafford Road in Mansfield shortly before 10 a.m. yesterday.

According to officials, the collision involved two vehicles, one of which was a FedEx truck.

The FedEx truck was traveling southbound on Stafford Road (Route 32), as the other driver operating a 2008 Mazda6i traveled northbound, approaching the truck.

State Police said the Mazda6i driver, later identified as 21-year-old Jeffrey Grassette of Ludlow, Massachusetts, crossed over the double yellow lines into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into the truck.

Grassette sustained fatal injuries as a result of the motor vehicle collision.

The FedEx truck driver, Peter Laumark (50), of Windham was not injured, according to officials.

Route 32 has since reopened following preliminary investigation by the State Police – Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad.

This investigation is ongoing.