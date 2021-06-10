'Final farewell to our brother' | Worcester officer who died trying to save drowning teen laid to rest

Officer Enmanuel Familia died while trying to save a teenager from drowning on June 4. The teenager did not survive.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer who died while trying to save a teenager was laid to rest Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia was one of five officers who went into the water at Green Hill Park on June 4.

Divers found both Familia and a 14-year-old boy, who were both rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

During the funeral procession on Thursday, thousands of people gathered to pay their respects to the fallen officer, according to the Worcester Telegram.

Familia was taken to St John's Catholic Church by horse-drawn carriage while officers lining the city streets saluted. He was laid to rest in the cemetery.

The Worcester Police Department posted pictures of the wake and funeral on their Instagram saying: "Final farewell to our brother, and hero Enmanuel Familia. Manny, we will always carry your legacy with us."

Familia's brother Elvin spoke about his brother to a local Boston news station, describing him as a loving family man.

"He brought so much joy to our lives in so many different ways. But nothing brought him more joy than his most precious possession — his children," said Elvin told WCVB. "Jayla and Jovan, you were and will continue to be the light of his eyes. Every time he spoke of you his eyes lit up. God called your dad upon for a special detail up in Heaven that only he can fill."

Familia, 38, leaves behind a wife and two children, a 17 and 13-year-old.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

