MasterChef Junior Live! contestant chats with FOX61 ahead of Oakdale Theatre show

MasterChef Junior Live! is meeting Connecticut foodies where they are Saturday night.

The show brings FOX's hit culinary competition series 'MasterChef Junior' to the stage at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. Showtime starts at 7 p.m.

The show features head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun -- maybe messy challenges with "pint-sized contestants" and overall fun for an audience of all ages.

The live stage show is no different and it's perfect for the whole family.

MasterChef Junior Live! contestant, Che Spiotta joined FOX61's Matt Scott to talk about his journey to becoming a food connoisseur.

The 14-year-old started cooking at age four when experimenting with foods his gluten-free diet would allow him to eat.