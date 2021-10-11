Matt Amodio's new chapter in history-making 'Jeopardy!′ run

The Yale grad student leaves the show with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

NEW YORK — *This story contains a spoiler about Monday's “Jeopardy!” episode.*

All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has done just that, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came in third on Monday’s show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida.

Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings. Jennings currently holds the record with 74 straight wins back in 2004.

His $1,518,601 win total puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer and Jennings.

Originally from the Cleveland area, Amodio graduated from Ohio State before heading to New Haven, Connecticut to pursue his Ph.D.

