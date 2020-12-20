Max Cares Foundation distributes 500 holiday meal boxes

The popular Max Restaurant Group is used to feeding people, but no one at this event got a bill.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Max Cares Foundation distributed 500 holiday meal boxes to families in need Saturday afternoon. Fox61’s Lauren Zenzie visited the distribution site.

Hunter Morton, Culinary Director at the Max Restaurant group said “They’ve been over the moon appreciative, so it’s great. Great for us too.”

The organization opened their distribution of the 500 boxes at 10:00am, but they say people were waiting hours beforehand for the holiday meal box.

“There are people who said this is my first time doing this” said Steven Abrams, Managing Partner of Max Downtown. People are struggling now more than ever due to the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic.