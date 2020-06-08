Mayflower II cancels scheduled stop in Rhode Island

The 64-year-old reproduction is sailing from Mystic to Plymouth, Massachusetts after an $11 million renovation project.

BOSTON — The Mayflower II, a replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to the New World 400 years ago, has canceled a scheduled stop in Rhode Island because of new travel restrictions required of people who visit the state.

The 64-year-old reproduction is sailing from Mystic, Connecticut to Plymouth, Massachusetts after an $11 million renovation project.

The Mayflower II was scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Plimoth Patuxet says the Rhode Island stop was canceled out of an abundance of caution.