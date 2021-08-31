New Haven mayor, minister set aside differences to focus on crime surge

Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber has been very critical of first term mayor Justin Elicker. However, during a Tuesday press conference, Kimber took a different approach.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In the midst of a New Haven crime spike, which has rocked residents to the core, an olive branch was extended Tuesday from the city’s most vocal clergy member to the city's leader.

Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, the leader of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association, during a Tuesday press conference inside First Calvary Baptist Church, took a different approach.

"I learned a long time ago that there are no permanent enemies in politics, and I want to say to the mayor today that if I have a problem then you and I are building a relationship of talking," said Kimber, as he turned and addressed Elicker.

And that talking is squarely focused on New Haven crime.

"We currently sit at 78 shootings and 19 homicides," noted Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez. "Every incident of shots fired is a potential shooting or homicide."

There have been 19 homicides in eight months, while the City endured 20 homicides for all of 2020.

Elicker says every City department has as their highest priority public safety. And the police are now spearheading various increased measures, "including increasing street outreach workers, youth engagement workers, expanding the number of cameras, expanding shot spotter, increasing the police walking and bicycle beats."

Dominguez said in speaking to school kids yesterday they were fearful about walking to school with all the City’s violence.

"However, they’re hopeful about going to school because at school there’s eight hours of the day where they’re safe," the Acting Chief said, noting how sad it is that residents have to feel this way.

Kimber said in some instance parenting needs to improve and that the killing must stop. He’s asking for help not just from the police or the mayor's office to discourage those committing these crimes.

"We are asking judges to put hire bail bonds on these individuals so that they will not be able to get out of jail." Kimber said.

