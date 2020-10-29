Mayor Bronin to release evaluation of Reentry Welcome Center's first year of operation

The center is to provide those formerly incarcerated, or their families, with resources and information they may need.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Community Partners in Action, and other partners will release an independent evaluation of the Greater Hartford Reentry Welcome Center’s first year of operation.

According to Mayor Bronin, the RWC assisted 458 unique individuals during its first year, and the evaluation utilized qualitative methods to document the Center’s strengths and make recommendations to address the center's ongoing challenges.

The RWC opened in September of 2018 and is funded through a three-year, $450,000 grand from the Hartford Foundation. The mission of the RWC is to ensure that individuals returning home will have access to support, information, resources, and referrals to vital services in one location.