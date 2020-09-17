Hartford mayor in hospital for medical condition he's battled for 10 years

Bronin said this past weekend, he experienced a flare up of colitis. He's being kept longer than he expected, but tests are going well so far.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The capital city's Mayor announced on Twitter Thursday that he is in the hospital on doctor's orders, being treated for a condition he's had for more than a decade.

"It’s always strange talking about personal health, but I felt that this was important to share," Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted.

Bronin said this past weekend, he experienced a flare up of colitis.

According to Bronin, he's being kept longer than expected, but tests are going well so far.

The Mayor expects to be home in the next few days.

2/4 But once in a while it does flare up, and this past weekend it flared up. Checked into the hospital on my Dr’s recommendation to get checked out. They’ve kept me longer than expected, doing tests & getting things back on track. So far going well. — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) September 17, 2020

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation says colitis is a chronic disease of the large intestine, in which the lining of the colon becomes inflamed and develops tiny open sores, or ulcers.

Mayor Bronin says he has been in touch with his team everyday.