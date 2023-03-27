'It’s been an honor of a lifetime' | Hartford Mayor delivers last 'State of the City' address

It was a bittersweet moment for the mayor as he reflected on coming to an end of a second term.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's mayor Luke Bronin delivered his final State of the City address.

This comes after Bronin announced that he would not be seeking re-election in November of last year.

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve all of you as Mayor,” said Hartford mayor, Luke Bronin.

Reflecting on the time he’s been in office.

“I will miss this job because I believe so deeply in Hartford and its future,” said Bronin.

Bronin noted the resilience of the people of Hartford when addressing how the city was rescued from almost becoming bankrupt.

“The state of our city is strong. Its strength doesn’t come from the budget I am going to talk about from this building. It doesn’t come from me as the mayor or other elected leaders. Hartford is strong because the people of Hartford are strong,” said Bronin.

When Bronin was first elected in 2016, the city had major debt and was near bankruptcy.

“We confronted that crisis honestly. We made tough cuts. We built a partnership that helped put the city of Hartford on a strong foundation and then we did the work of rebuilding,” said Bronin.

Hartford resident Hyacinth Yennie said the next mayor needs to continue pushing the city forward.

“Someone who is going to be working for the whole city of Hartford, not just one side of town and the next side of town and to make sure that we are fully staffed in these positions so that we can actually get people out to do the work to be done,” said Yennie.

Bronin’s last proposed budget addresses those staffing issues. In his address, he said that he is proud of his last proposed budget.

“It’s balanced and responsible. It protects the ground we gained and it makes important new investments in our community,” said Bronin.

As he completes his final months in office, he said that with the help of others, they’ve been able to increase revenue and home ownership, and have been able to cut taxes, but the work isn’t finished.

“I’ve never been more optimistic for our future but in the meantime, we still have a lot of work to do. God bless you all and may God bless the city of Hartford,” said Bronin.

The election for the new mayor is in November.

