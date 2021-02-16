Mayor Ganim of Bridgeport reapplies to get law license back

Ganim's first application for reinstatement was rejected in 2012. He was convicted in 2003.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — The mayor of Connecticut’s largest city has launched a second attempt to get his law license reinstated, more than a decade after he finished a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

State court officials announced Tuesday that Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim filed an application for reinstatement as an attorney last week in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Ganim was disbarred after being convicted in 2003 of corruption while serving as mayor. He was released from prison in 2010 and was elected again as mayor in 2015.