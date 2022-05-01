Mayor Bronin tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Mayor Luke Bronin announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an at-home COVID-19 test.
Bronin said in a Twitter post he tested positive after feeling congested.
"I guess it's my turn. Started feeling a little congested and took a test. Positive...," Bronin said.
Bronin described his symptoms as "stuffed up" and coughing "a little, but generally fine."
He is one of the several Connecticut politicians to get COVID-19.
