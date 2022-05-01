x
Mayor Bronin tests positive for COVID-19

Bronin tweeted Sunday night stating he tested positive after feeling congested.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Mayor Luke Bronin announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an at-home COVID-19 test. 

Bronin said in a Twitter post he tested positive after feeling congested.

"I guess it's my turn. Started feeling a little congested and took a test. Positive...," Bronin said. 

RELATED: Sen. Chris Murphy tests positive for COVID

Bronin described his symptoms as "stuffed up" and coughing "a little, but generally fine." 

He is one of the several Connecticut politicians to get COVID-19. 

RELATED: Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID-19

