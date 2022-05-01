Mayor Bronin tests positive for COVID-19

Bronin tweeted Sunday night stating he tested positive after feeling congested.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Mayor Luke Bronin announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an at-home COVID-19 test.

Bronin said in a Twitter post he tested positive after feeling congested.

"I guess it's my turn. Started feeling a little congested and took a test. Positive...," Bronin said.

Bronin described his symptoms as "stuffed up" and coughing "a little, but generally fine."

He is one of the several Connecticut politicians to get COVID-19.

Guess it’s my turn. Started feeling a little congested today and just took a test. Positive. Stuffed up/coughing a little, but generally fine. Grateful for these at-home tests. Remember that if you need test kits, they’re available at @HPLCT branches. Better to know. — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) May 1, 2022

