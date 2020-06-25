McDonalds workers at Darien Service Plaza walk off job over COVID-19 concerns

The employees are accusing McDonald's of putting their health at risk after they say at least two workers came down with COVID-19.

DARIEN, Conn. — McDonalds workers are walking off the job this morning at the Darien Service Plaza. The protest is due to concerns the fast-food company is not doing its part in keeping workers safe from COVID-19.

The employees are accusing McDonald's of putting their health at risk after they say at least two workers came down with COVID-19.

They said the restaurant failed to disinfect or inform them of their sick coworkers. Employees also reported that they have been working without receiving a standard wage and significant benefits including sick time.

Later Thursday morning, elected officials will arrive to show their support for employees.