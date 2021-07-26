McDonald’s in Enfield offers more than just food and drinks as they host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The clinic offered Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, and incentives for both visitors and employees to get vaccinated

ENFIELD, Conn. — At the McDonald’s on Hazard Avenue in Enfield, Monday’s visitors got to leave with more than a happy meal – they also had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Two vaccinators were stationed in the restaurant’s dining area, where they offered visitors the opportunity to receive Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson in the fight against rising infection rates in Connecticut.

Owner and operator George Gomez of Ludlow, MA, said the clinic was not only a great opportunity to increase vaccinations in Enfield, but also to vaccinate staff as well.

Pop-up clinics like the one in McDonald’s make it easier for those with busy schedules to get vaccinated without disrupting their day.

“I wanted to be a part of it and it’s something I’ve been meaning to do for a while, just I’ve been so busy with work. And this is just really convenient. It’s at work so I can just do it now and in a couple weeks they’ll be back here to do it again, I can get my other shot and be all set,” Manager Dan Choquette told FOX61.

He said he believed McDonald’s was a great place to come and get vaccinated for people of all ages because it’s family-friendly.

Families with small children were in and out of the pop-up Monday afternoon, along with workers on break and the elderly.

Even if they didn’t purchase food, they left with more than just a shot.

“Yeah, so anybody that gets vaccinated today gets a 20-dollar McDonald’s gift card, so just another nice incentive to get vaccinated today,” Gomez told FOX61.

Gomez also said that Hazard Avenue's McDonald’s employees who get vaccinated are entered into a separate raffle for cash prizes.

He plans on running the clinic again when visitors return in two weeks for their second shot.

