McDonald's workers hold one-day strike at I-95 service plaza in Branford

The workers demanded standard wages and hazard pay for working during the pandemic.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Dozens of workers from the McDonald’s restaurants from two Interstate 95 rest stops held a one-day strike Thursday morning to demand standard wages as well as hazard pay for working during the pandemic.

“McDonald’s workers have decided that enough is enough,” said Alberto Bernandez, the Connecticut District leader of 32BJ SEIU.

He said these employees are entitled to standard wages, which is slightly above the $15 minimum wage, and should be afforded benefits like sick days and paid time off.

“That should not be happening on a state property,” said Bernandez. “So, McDonald’s has to do the right thing because they (the employer) ain’t going to take it anymore.”

The McDonald's restaurant on I-95 in Branford is franchised and run by Michell Enterprises and Golden Hawk. There was no immediate response Thursday to messages seeking comment from the owners.

The workers said they regularly come to work sick to avoid losing hours and a paycheck. They also that the lack of benefits was especially troubling.

Azucena Santiago, a single mother of two girls, 4 and 5 years old, said she has worked at the McDonald’s on I-95 northbound in Branford for more than two years.

Santiago said for her, she’s worried about having benefits and finding affordable childcare.

She said she works early mornings, and she pays a babysitter $55 for watching her two girls. Santiago said she too has come to work sick because she has never had a sick day, and adds that management would punish her if she took time off by taking away hours.

“There’s a great responsibility with the employers to fix the issues that concern the workers,” said Bernandez. “Give workers sick days, which is the law in Connecticut… This is a state property so a violation of the law, in a state property, it’s worse than anything else because where is the law going to be respected if it’s not over here?”

Bernandez translating for Santiago, who speaks broken English, said having worked through the pandemic, she said she was petrified that something would happen, and then she wouldn’t have the benefits to help.

The union members, along with hundreds of McDonald’s workers also went to the Capitol in Hartford to meet with officials, and demand that Gov. Ned Lamont put an end to what they say is labor busting and a lack of respect.

The union members in Branford say they hope Lamont’s administration will step in to use federal funds from The American Plan so these essential workers can get those rights, and hazard pay for working through the pandemic.

Luis Perdomo, another striker, told FOX61 that he has worked at this McDonald’s for 15 years, he has never had a vacation, a sick day, or health insurance.

The McDonald’s restaurants at the rest stops were open during the strike.

