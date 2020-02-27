x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

MDC rate hike proposal passes sub-committee

The final vote will now happened Monday, March 2
Credit: WTIC
MDC to vote on water rate increase

The MDC proposed water supply ordinance passed sub-committee Wednesday night. 

The new ordinance would propose a 13.5% hike in rates for users of MDC water in Hartford and neighboring communities. The MDC says the proposed rate increase is due to a steady trend of less usage and higher operating costs.

Companies would also get a corporate discount. Niagara Bottling in Bloomfield, would get a discount of 20% for every gallon used over 600,000 gallons per day.

The proposed plan says if they use their facility to their full capacity of 1.8 million gallons per day the MDC could make over $3 million in profits lowering individual rates by 11 cents.

The final vote for the ordinance is scheduled for March 5, at 5:30 p.m. 

RELATED: MDC proposed water plan has users heated over rate increase and corporate discounts

RELATED: MDC votes to raise water rates throughout greater Hartford