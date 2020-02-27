MDC rate hike proposal passes sub-committee

The final vote will now happened Monday, March 2

The MDC proposed water supply ordinance passed sub-committee Wednesday night.

The new ordinance would propose a 13.5% hike in rates for users of MDC water in Hartford and neighboring communities. The MDC says the proposed rate increase is due to a steady trend of less usage and higher operating costs.

Companies would also get a corporate discount. Niagara Bottling in Bloomfield, would get a discount of 20% for every gallon used over 600,000 gallons per day.

The proposed plan says if they use their facility to their full capacity of 1.8 million gallons per day the MDC could make over $3 million in profits lowering individual rates by 11 cents.