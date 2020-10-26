MDC to test flood warning notification sirens on Tuesday

The communities of West Hartland, Colebrook, Riverton and a portion of Barkhamsted will hear the sirens and test.

Residents of the Barkhamsted, Colebrook and West Hartland may hear sirens going off on Tuesday, but it’s only a test.

The Metropolitan District Commission will be testing their flood warning notification sirens, on the Goodwin Dam Hydroelectric Powerhouse in West Hartland and adjacent to the Grange Hall in the Riverton section of Barkhamsted, on Tuesday October 27 at 1pm and 7pm.

MDC officials said in a statement, “Each scheduled test will begin with a voice message broadcast through the warning notification sound system stating, ‘The following warning tones are a test of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. In the event of an emergency situation at the Goodwin Dam, the following alarm tone would be sounded. This is only a test. This is only a test.’ Several soundings may be necessary to fully exercise the system and each test is anticipated to last no longer than five minutes.”

When the test is finished, residents will hear, “This announcement concludes the testing of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. This was only a test. This was only a test.”