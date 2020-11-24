Meat company owner gets probation for bogus E. coli tests

Authorities say no known illnesses were linked to the company's meat.

HARTFORD, Conn — The owner of a Connecticut meat processing company has been sentenced to two years of probation and a $15,000 fine for falsifying E. coli test results.

Memet Beqiri, owner of New England Meat Packing in Stafford, appeared Tuesday in federal court in Hartford. He pleaded guilty last year to making and using a false document and aiding and abetting.