Mechanical issue causes evacuation, flight delays at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — An isolated mechanical issue triggered fire alarms which lead to an evacuation and some flight delays Sunday at Bradley International Airport.

Officials said the fire alarms were triggered around 5:15 a.m. by "an isolated mechanical issue." People in the terminal were evacuated for a short time while the fire department investigated. When it was clear, travelers were let back in the building.

Officials said, "Normal terminal operations resumed shortly thereafter and individuals returned to the building safely. Due to the incident 4 departing flights were delayed, there were no related flight cancellations."

