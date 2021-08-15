Medical supplies from Connecticut headed to Haiti after deadly earthquake

“This is a major humanitarian emergency,” Americares Director of Emergency Response, Brian Scheel said. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has left more than 300 dead and thousands injured. Haitians in Connecticut, like Angelucci Manigat, are concerned for family and friends overseas. “The first thing most of us did this morning, it was to send money to Haiti and to call because we know very soon we might not be able to get in touch with our loved ones,” he said.

“I spoke with mom and she’s going to be sleeping outside, she doesn’t want to be taking any chance. My brother, my nephew and of course, I have reporters of the Haitian voice and other friends.”



Manigat is the publisher and editor in chief of the Haitian Voice, a free trilingual newspaper run out of Connecticut.



Americares is sending medical supplies from their global distribution center in Stamford, Connecticut.



“We currently have a team on the ground. We have an extensive network of partners throughout the country. We have shipments of medicines, medical supplies that are currently en route. We’re working with the team to understand what the needs are,” Scheel said.



Health officials plan to prepare additional shipments of supplies and antibiotics to help workers treat the injured in the coming days.