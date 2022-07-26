What can you buy in Connecticut with the Mega Millions jackpot?

We all imagine what we'd do if we won the lottery – but just how much can you do in Connecticut with all that money?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Imagine this: With your Mega Millions jackpot ticket in hand, you watch Tuesday night's drawing, hoping you'll get lucky this time. By chance, you do! All your numbers are pulled, and you suddenly have a big pile of money sitting in your lap.

So now what do you do?

Any time someone asks us "what would you do if you won the lottery?" we usually list off a litany of things from paying off mortgages, car loans, and student loans to donating to charity – or we sometimes just go "I'm going to buy a big yacht, quit my job, and never look back."

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $810 million, or just over $470 million if the winner chooses the cash option.

The drawing will be televised shortly before 11 p.m. tonight on WCCT CW20.

It's the third largest jackpot prize in the game's history with billion-dollar jackpots only happening twice in the last 20 years.

If you did win this money, what can you do with it?

First, you'll get $470 million if you choose the cash option, which is still a lot of money.

To put it into perspective, we're keeping it local to show just how much $470 million can do in the state of Connecticut (sans taxes).

According to Zillow's top luxury homes in the state, the most expensive one currently is a $60 million castle in Woodstock, which would leave you with $410 million – hardly making a dent.

If you wanted to spend all of the money on real estate, you can buy the first 14 luxury homes listed by Zillow with a few million left over.

But Connecticut is more than just real estate! Are sports more your style?

Strap in because you'll be attending a lot of games.

Last season, the cheapest seat for a UConn Men's Basketball single-game ticket was $18, putting you far from the court. With that $470 million, you could attend 26,111,577 games. If you wanted to sit closer to the court with an average ticket price of $43, that number goes down to a cool, manageable 10,930,232 games.

If you're a UConn Women's Basketball fan, their cheapest single-game tickets last year were $13, which will get you 36,153,846 games. Sitting closer, with an average price of $28 a ticket, you'd get 16,785,714 games.

Maybe you're more into hockey? There are options with Hartford Wolf Pack tickets but say you want to take yourself and your closest 19 family members and friends to a game. If you're looking at the double suite in premium seating, the most expensive option at $800 – you can attend 587,500 games.

The Hartford Yard Goats baseball season is already underway, but if we go off the lower end of the ticket scale at around $14, you can attend 33,571,428 games.

Their current season schedule has them playing 69 home games at home. It would take you about 486,542 years to work through all of it.

That's a lot of sports, and sounds exhausting. Maybe instead you're more interested in all the great food around the state.

The state food is pizza with New Haven's Neapolitan style being our signature stamp on the classic dish.

A large, original cheese tomato pie from Pepe's Pizzeria Napoletana runs about $23.75. With that price, you'd be able to score 19,789,473 pizzas and possibly solve world hunger at that point.

A large, classic tomato and cheese pie at Sally's Apizza runs for $24.50, so you'll get 19,183,673 pizzas.

If New England seafood is your choice, then $470 million can still grab you a ridiculous amount of food.

The raw bar sampler at S&P Oyster Restaurant and Bar in Mystic is the most expensive seafood item at $48, giving you 9,791,666 meals with the chilled appetizer.

Want a lobster roll?

Guilford Lobster Pound offers a hot, buttered lobster roll for $24. You can then purchase 19,583,333 of them.

At the risk of over-fishing, it's probably best to not go down that route.

If not food, sports, or real estate, maybe you want to invest in some fancy cars?

The most expensive new car is the Bugatti "La Voiture Noire," unveiled in 2021. The car will run you at least around $18 million.

The is one Bugatti dealership in Connecticut, located in Greenwich. At this time, they don't have the car available, but for the sake of the hypothetical let's say they do.

You can purchase around 26 of these cars for you, your closest friends and your family.

While $470 million certainly isn't $810 million, it's still an exorbitant amount of money to receive all at once.

But don't worry; you can drive your new Bugatti to your accountant's office before heading to a few million Yard Goats games while eating all the lobster rolls you could dream of.

