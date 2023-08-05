$20K Mega Millions prize won in Connecticut after Friday's drawing

A total of 64,766 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut for Friday's drawing.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's not the billion-dollar jackpot, but a Mega Millions player in Connecticut was lucky enough to win a $20,000 prize after Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 11-30-45-52-56 with Mega Ball 20. The jackpot was set at $1.35 billion.

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, which typically yields a $10,000 prize. The ticket was in play with a Megaplier, which doubled the prize to $20,000.

Around 50 tickets matched four white balls, but not the Mega Ball, and can take home $500. Twenty-one of those tickets played with the Megaplier, so those winners can take home $1,000.

Over 42,000 tickets matched just the Mega Ball; that prize is $2, and $4 when playing with the Megaplier.

For the drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Connecticut's winning results were similar; one ticket sold in Connecticut also matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $40,000 since they played with a quadrupled Megaplier.

A total of 64,766 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut for Friday's drawing.

Tickets sold in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas won $1 million since they matched all five white balls, but not the Mega Ball. Two tickets in Michigan and Tennessee are worth $2 million with the Megaplier.

The next drawing for the $1.55 billion jackpot prize is Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 11 p.m.

