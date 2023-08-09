x
3 Mega Millions winners in Connecticut after Tuesday's historic drawing

In total, 84,045 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut for Tuesday's drawing.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn — Three Mega Millions tickets in Connecticut won a decent cash prize after Tuesday's drawing, which also found the $1.58 billion jackpot winner in Florida.

The winning numbers were 13 - 19 - 20- 32- 33 and the Mega Ball was 14.

The three tickets matched four white balls, and the Mega Ball to each win $10,000. No one played with the Megaplier, which would have doubled the prize.

Sixty-two tickets in Connecticut matched four balls, but not the Mega Ball, still yielding a $500 prize. The 20 tickets that played with the Megaplier will get to take home $1,000.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday at 11 p.m., with the jackpot prize reset to $20 million.

