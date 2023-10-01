$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Granby

The person was one of only three in the nation that won after Tuesday night's drawing. The next drawing is Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — Less than two weeks into the new year and CT Lottery announced the state has its second millionaire win.

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday drawing, but a CT Lottery player matched the first five numbers and won $3 million. They were one of only three in the country, the other two being in Florida and New York.

The winning ticketholder added the Megaplier option to their ticket, so the normal prize of $1 million was automatically multiplied by three. The winning ticket was sold at the Cumberland Farms store at 19 Hartford Street in Granby.

The winning numbers Tuesday night were 7-13-14-15-18 and the Mega Ball number was 9.

Players for the drawing have until July 9 to claim their winning tickets.

The next drawing is Friday night, and the jackpot is estimated to grow to $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million.

It currently ranks as the second-highest jackpot in the game's history.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350.

But hey, it's still a chance.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.