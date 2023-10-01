x
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Granby

The person was one of only three in the nation that won after Tuesday night's drawing. The next drawing is Friday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Less than two weeks into the new year and CT Lottery announced the state has its second millionaire win. 

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday drawing, but a CT Lottery player matched the first five numbers and won $3 million. They were one of only three in the country, the other two being in Florida and New York. 

The winning ticketholder added the Megaplier option to their ticket, so the normal prize of $1 million was automatically multiplied by three. The winning ticket was sold at the Cumberland Farms store at 19 Hartford Street in Granby. 

The winning numbers Tuesday night were 7-13-14-15-18 and the Mega Ball number was 9. 

Players for the drawing have until July 9 to claim their winning tickets. 

The next drawing is Friday night, and the jackpot is estimated to grow to $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. 

It currently ranks as the second-highest jackpot in the game's history. 

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350. 

But hey, it's still a chance.

