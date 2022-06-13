Melody Currey, former state legislator and mayor of East Hartford, dies

Currey also headed the Department of Motor Vehicles under Gov. Dannel Malloy.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Melody Currey, who served a number of roles in local and state government, has died. She was 71.

Currey served as a state representative from East Hartford and then as the town's mayor. During the Malloy administration, she was the commissioner for the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Administrative Services.

“Melody Currey was a powerhouse of an advocate on behalf of the people of East Hartford and the entire state of Connecticut. Whether it be through her elected roles as state representative and mayor, or as commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Administrative Services," said Gov. Ned Lamont in a statement.

He lauded her work on enacting policy improvements for state government.

"Her passing is a significant loss for our state," he said. I send my deepest condolences to her family.”

Currey's cause of death was not immediately clear.

Currey's son Jeff is currently the state representative. She is one of five women from East Hartford depicted in a mural recently painted on the Founders Bridge overpass.

“Melody Currey devoted her life to public service. She lived that mission as a legislative aide, state representative, majority leader, mayor, and commissioner. No one knew more about the legislative process and state government than Melody," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who called Currey a "true trailblazer" for women in politics and public service. "Melody’s memory will live on through her those who loved her most and continue the Currey legacy of public service. I will miss her compassion, wealth of knowledge, grace, and good humor.”

"Melody Currey committed her life to serving others including my family and I am heartbroken for the Currey family. Melody has been mentor and friend throughout my life," House Majority Leader Jason Rojas said. "Melody was a trailblazer for so many – many of whom she worked tirelessly to help guide into their current roles herself, like me.

Melody Currey committed her life to serving others including my family and I am heartbroken for the Currey family.... Posted by State Representative Jason Rojas on Monday, June 13, 2022

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.