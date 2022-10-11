Melzen's Pet Supply in Glastonbury to close after 102 years

The local business will close on Nov. 12.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — After 102 years of business, Melzen's Pet Supply in Glastonbury will close for good in November.

The local farm business announced its closing in a Facebook post on Monday, saying its last day of business will be Nov. 12.

"We - Kenny, Jimmy, and John Melzen - are looking forward to retirement and life's next chapters," the Melzen family wrote in the post. "We are sincerely grateful to our customers, many of whom have become close friends over the years."

The Melzen family continued, "We deeply appreciate our employees, as well as many of our suppliers. Melzen's would not have thrived for over a century without your loyalty and support."

Melzen's Farm Supply is committed to selling "quality products" for "pets, farm animals, birds, lawns, and gardens," according to its website.

The website also included that the business was founded by Stanley Melzen in 1920 and is now run by the 3rd and 4th generations of the Melzen family. Shifting from the center of town to Oak Street, the business has remained in Glastonbury since its opening.

