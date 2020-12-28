Watch at 4PM: Governor Lamont provides update on CT's response to COVID-19

It was announced on Monday, a staff member of Governor Lamont tested positive for COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Governor is expected to provide a press conference at 4 PM providing an update on Connecticut's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ned Lamont's Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said on Monday a member of the Governor's staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was in the office as recently as Wednesday, December 23. Mounds added though the individual only had a brief interaction with Lamont while wearing a mask and from a safe distance. As a result, Governor Lamont will not be self-quarantining.

“This is another sign that the virus continues to spread across our state, and we all must keep our guard up,” Mounds said. “We all must limit gatherings, wash our hands, keep a distance, and most importantly, keep wearing our face coverings. We have limited the number of staff working in the office, encouraging telework across our departments with the goal of minimizing contact among individuals, and that will continue to be how our office operates moving forward.”