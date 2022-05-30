Shoreline restaurants see Memorial Day boost in business

Locals and tourists flocked to beaches and ice cream shops to beat the heat.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Memorial Day brought summer-like temperatures to Connecticut and with it a boost in foot traffic at shoreline businesses.



“We’ve done numbers that we can’t even imagine, said Richard Fenwick, who started Fenwick Ice Cream Co. in Old Saybrook with his son 5 years ago. “If this is the kickoff, I can’t even imagine what the summer’s going to be like. It’s been that great.”



Locals, including Alex Lavoie, came out to this shop to beat the heat with a scoop or two of ice cream.

“It’s delicious. It was so hot in the backyard. We decided to get something to cool down,” Lavoie said.



Right next door, lobster rolls and fried clams brought customers out to Johnny Ad’s, a local favorite celebrating 65 years this summer.

“As soon as we get nice weather like this, we’re always starting to get busy. People are lined up all the way out of the door,” said Tsultim Lama whose husband owns Johnny Ad’s.



Travelers also flocked to Westbrook for Memorial Day. Bill’s Seafood saw a packed house and parking lot.



“Every year we come here,” said Ethan Lecce from Massachusetts. “We love it. We love the view, the atmosphere.”



“It feels great to have people out, sitting outside. It’s been a tough spring too. It’s been cold and windy so we finally got two days in a row,” said Mark Leopoldino, General Manager of Bill’s Seafood. “Especially on the shoreline. It’s a short season down here so we look forward to this day every year.”



Tourism is a $4 billion-a-year industry in Connecticut, according to the state.

