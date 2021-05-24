These are the events taking place on Memorial Day in Connecticut

Find out what celebrations are being held in your area.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Monday, the world will honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Here is an abbreviated list of events happening across Connecticut in celebration of Memorial Day.

Avon

76th Anniversary Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. ALL VETERANS are encouraged to join and march in the parade. Cars are available for veterans needing a ride.

The parade starts off at the Board of Education Annex, 34 Simsbury Road.

In case of rain, a smaller ceremony will be held at the Avon Senior Center at 11 a.m. (with limited attendance).

Contact Bill Samol at 860-673-0594 with any questions. Click here for details on the parade route.

Coventry

Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. along Main Street in Coventry Village.

A military flyover is anticipated at approximately 10:15 AM.

Fairfield

Memorial Day Parade on May 31 at 10 a.m. will run East from South Pine Creek Road along the Post Road to the Library, then South along Old Post Road to Flint’s Corner, and then East along Old Post Road passing the Town Green and continuing beyond South Benson Road.

Road Closures: No traffic will be permitted along the parade route beginning at 9:30 AM. No through traffic will be permitted on South Pine Creek Road after 9:00 AM. Expect delays and plan an alternate route if not attending the parade.

Parking: No parking will be permitted along the parade route. Please take notice of temporary "No Parking" signs along the route (South Pine Creek Road to Bungalow Ave. East side of Reef Road from Oldfield Road to Crescent Road. South Pine Creek Road from St. Anthony’s Church to Post Road).

Memorial Sea Ceremony will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 at South Benson Marina.

Glastonbury

Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Welles Street at Main Street (Reviewing stand will be on Hubbard Street)

Assembly time and location: 8 a.m. on Welles Street behind St. Paul's Church

Step off promptly at 9 a.m. heading south on Main Street and taking a left onto Hubbard Street so we can end at the Monuments on the green.

The Veterans Service Commission will hold its Memorial Day ceremony 30 minutes after the end of the parade to honor all veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice during their service to the United States of America.

In the event of inclement weather, a small ceremony will be held on Hubbard St. Green.

New Britain

Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

Orange

Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. at the gazebo at High Plains Community Center on Orange Center Road.

Southington

The American Legion, Kiltonic Post 72 will be conducting Memorial services on Monday, May 31at the following locations:

Panthorn Park - Burritt St. at 7:30 a.m.

Winx Springs Cemetery - Marion Ave. at 7:45 a.m.

Quinnipiac Cemetery - Marion Ave. at 8 a.m.

Recreation Park - Southend Road at 8:20 a.m.

South End Cemetery - Southend Road at 8:30 a.m.

Immaculate Cemetery - South End Road at 8:35 a.m.

Orchards at Southington located on Hobart St. at 8:45 a.m.

The Marine Corps League will be conducting Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31 at the following locations:

Memorial Park - Woodruff St. at 7:30 a.m.

Oak Hill Cemetery located at the intersection of Queen St. and Flanders Rd at 7:45 AM

Holy Trinity Cemetery - Prospect St. at 8:05 a.m.

West Street Cemetery - West Street Extension at 8:15 a.m.

St. Thomas Cemetery - Meriden Ave. at 8:35 a.m.

The veteran organizations from Southington will hold a joint Flag raising ceremony at the Southington Care Center at 9 a.m.

A ceremony honoring Veterans will be held at 10:55 a.m. in front of the American Legion Home, at 64 Main St.

For questions regarding the Memorial Day services, contact Jason Cap, Commander at 860-305-3673 or via email at jcap@kiltonicpost72.org.

Stamford

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

The parade will start at 11:30 a.m.at Latham Park (corner of Forrest St, Bedford St, and Walton Place), and will run south on Bedford St, across Broad St, and onto Atlantic St to The Veterans Memorial Park. All participants are requested to be there at 11 a.m. Gold Star Families are the Grand Marshals.

The ceremony will commence at 12 noon at Veterans Memorial Park. Federal, State, and City dignitaries will be present. One of the guest speakers will be the CT Commissioner of Veterans Affairs, Thomas Saadi.

The ceremony will conclude with the unveiling of the Gold Star Monolith, one of the final pieces of the over 5 million dollar renovation of the Veterans Memorial Park.

State Covid guidelines will be followed. You can choose to watch online here.

Westport

Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The route begins on Riverside Avenue, continues east on Post Road East, to Myrtle Avenue, to Main Street and ending at Parker Harding Plaza.

The event will be subject to COVID-19 conditions and restrictions in effect at that time.

West Haven

Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m.



The 1 ½-mile parade course will travel up Campbell Avenue from Captain Thomas Boulevard to Center Street.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.