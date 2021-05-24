Memorial Day gas prices will be most expensive since 2018: AAA

The average price of gas across Connecticut has dipped slightly in the last few days to $3.06/gallon.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices this upcoming holiday weekend are expected to be the highest drivers have seen since 2018, according to the AAA.

"The average price of gas across Connecticut has dipped slightly in the last few days to $3.06/gallon. That’s about where it was a week ago but up 15 cents in the past month and $1.10 higher than last year on this same date," spokesperson Amy Parmenter said.

Gas prices in Connecticut have been on the rise for several weeks marking a return to pre-pandemic levels, as more people hit the road for the summer travel season.

Up until about two months ago, the demand for gasoline had been unusually low because most people were still staying home, Parmenter said earlier this month. When demand goes up, prices will go up as well, which is typical for this time of year and heading into the busy summer driving season.

Still, the $3 plus per gallon price tag, while up from last year's pandemic-related lows, is nowhere near the $4.27 per gallon price in New Haven 10 years ago, according to Gas Buddy.com.

By 2014, however, gas prices had dropped to $3.00 per gallon on average and stayed that way since then.

Several factors influence the price of gasoline. Supply from refineries, demand from the numbers of drivers on the road, the price of crude oil.

AAA said a shortage of fuel tank drivers was impacting the price of gas and some stations may experience low supplies.

