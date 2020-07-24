Fallen Bridgeport firefighters honored on 10-year anniversary of line of duty death

Crews responded on this day in 2010, to a second floor fire on Elmwood Avenue. A ceremony was held Friday at the Velasquez, Baik Memorial in front of station 7/11.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Friday marks the ten-year anniversary of a fire that claimed the lives of two firefighters.

Crews responded on this day in 2010, to a second floor fire on Elmwood Avenue.

On the extremely hot, July afternoon, the fire extended from the second floor into the third, where FF Michel (Mitch) Baik ended up trapped.

Officials say Lt. Steven Velasquez attempted to save him, however both succumbed to the flames.

Lt. Velasquez, 40 at the time, had served 16 years on the job and is survived by his wife and two children.

Baik, 49, had been a firefighter for three years. He was survived by his wife and three children. Mrs. Baik unfortunately passed away in March of 2016.

Both men were residents of Bridgeport and members of Ladder 11.

BFD officials say the department has implemented the following increased measures, since the tragic incident:

Greatly increased training with Firefighter rescue and “Mayday” procedures.

New Firefighter rescue equipment purchased

Creation of on duty Shift Safety Officer.

Increased level of pre-hiring physicals and standards (CPAT)

Use of Connecticut Fire Academy Recruit Training program.

Dispatch of second Chief Officer to fires for better Command and Control.

A remembrance ceremony was held Friday morning at the Velasquez, Baik Memorial in front of Station 7/11.

