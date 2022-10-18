Mourner thanks Bristol officers for saving his like at memorial

Because of DeMonte's words of encouragement and motivation, Perchiano says he has been sober for two years.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Those from Bristol and throughout the state have found an ever-growing memorial, set up in memory of the fallen officers, to be very therapeutic as they process this tragedy. And one Bristol man has visited that memorial every day, as a way to honor a cop he calls his lifesaver.

"I left New York because I am a recovering alcoholic," said Jamie Perchiano, who says his drinking problem spiraled out of control when he first moved to Connecticut until he encountered Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of the two officers allegedly ambushed by Nicholas Brutcher on October 12.

"He wasn't a police officer to me," Perchiano said of DeMonte. "He wasn't a sergeant to me. He was someone I actually looked up to."

Because of DeMonte's words of encouragement and motivation, Perchiano says he has been sober for two years.

"This kind lovable, genuine, gentleman actually helped save my life," Perchiano said.

Among those paying tribute to DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy, was a retired Middletown Police officer.

"We lost one of our own officers very suddenly and impactfully like this and it doesn't go away," said Bill Hertler. "My heart goes out to every one of these guys."

Hertler, who retired last year after a 33-year career as a cop, even carries different colored stones every day to remind him of Middletown's loss nearly 23 years ago and the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

"And when we assisted at Sandy Hook, they gave us a stone as a way of saying thank you but also to stay strong," Hertler added with pride.

Tuesday morning on Facebook Bristol's mayor delivered a reminder to residents.

"You need to support yourself as well and that's why I got out early and went for a run this morning," said Mayor Jeff Caggiano (R-Bristol). "Stay healthy. Stay strong. If you're not feeling well or if you're having problems, reach out to friends and family."

