Two charged with killing of Massachusetts man who was found in burning car in Hartford

Two arrests have been made in the abduction and slaying of a Massachusetts man whose body was found inside a burning car in Connecticut.

Authorities say Brandon Batiste and Calvin Roberson face federal charges including kidnapping resulting in death.

According to to a release, Batiste was arrested in Athens, Georgia, and Roberson was arrested in Waterbury. Both are detained.

They're accused of abducting Francisco Roman Jr. on Dec. 24.

His body was found in the back of a 2010 Acura two days later after firefighters in Hartford put out a blaze than had engulfed the car.