Men o' War spotted at Rhode Island Beach

According to Rhode Island officials, the Gulf Stream brought the animals up from southern waters. Swimmers are being warned to stay away from them.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning swimmers to avoid Men O' War, which washed ashore of East Matunuck State Beach Monday.

According to DEM's Facebook page, the Gulf Stream has brought the cnidarian up from southern waters to Rhode Island by southerly winds. Purple flags are being flown to warn beachgoers.

Officials say the seasonal marine events are "typically short-lived" and Tropical Storm Henri also probably contributed to the Men O' War prevalence.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says a Man O' War is a species of siphonophore and maybe blue, violet, or pink. They may rise up to six inches above the waterline.

A Man O' War strands of tentacles and polyps that grow to an average of 30 feet and may extend by as much as 100 feet. The tentacles can deliver a venom that can paralyze and kill small fish. NOAA says the sting "packs a painful punch and cause welts on exposed skin."

RI DEM says the purple flags stand for dangerous marine life was seen in the area and swimmers should swim at their own risk.

