Mental Health Awareness Month shines a light on mental illness and the help available

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness each year.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The mission throughout the month of May is to shine a light on an issue many deal with and few talk about.

"I think historically there's been a lot of stigma with mental illness and fortunately in the modern age that's going away," said Dr. Joseph Podolski, chief medical officer for the Root Center for Advanced Recovery.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, the work to break that stigma is at the forefront. Starting conversations, and letting people know they're not alone.

"I think mental health affects everybody in ways that they might not even realize," said Ashley Hickey, clinic supervisor at the Root Center for Advanced Recovery.

However, there is help out there.

"I think that it's important that if you have a problem you should reach out for help you should talk about it and that's really the only way to move forward in a productive manner," Podolski said.

It's also important to know there are options. If one thing doesn't work, there are other things that could.

Here in Connecticut, the Root Center for Advanced Recovery is an example of that. Recently launching transcranial magnetic stimulation to help treat major depressive disorder in folks who haven't had success with other treatments like medication.

"We can stimulate blood flow to the area, cell growth, neuronal activity and that will lead to less depressive symptoms," said Katherine Salvador, a physician assistant. "They've stopped looking for a psychiatrist or a therapist because they just kind of have it in the back of their heads that they've tried everything and nothing works so I think this really brings hope to people who maybe have had a negative experience with medication and are looking for something different," she said.

There's no one size fits all when it comes to treating mental illness but it's about taking that first step to find what works.

"If you're even having an inkling or a feeling that something might not be right, or have a question, to reach out to someone for support," Hickey said.

