x
Mental health facility in New Haven evacuated following reported bomb threats

About 100 people are on the street following the evacuation at Retreat Behavioral Heath on Ella Grosso Blvd., according to the city's Emergency Management director.
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A building in New Haven was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after bomb threats were reported, officials said.

First responders are on the scene at Retreat Behavioral Heath, a facility on Ella Grosso Blvd.

New Haven Emergency Management Director, Rick Fontana confirmed to FOX61 that about 100 people are on the street following the evacuation.

The reported bomb threats come just days after the downtown New Haven area was shut down and several buildings on the Yale University were evacuated after a similar incident.

In fact, Cornell, Columbia and Brown Universities also received bomb threats the same week. None of the threats were found to be credible.

Officials say they do not have enough information at this time to confirm a connection between today's incident and the recent threats.

FOX61 has a crew en route and will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

