Meriden City Council discusses employment of city manager arrested for DUI

State police say Timothy Coon was arrested for driving under the influence last week.

MERIDEN, Conn. — The Meriden City Council met Monday evening for a regular meeting and discussed the employment of city manager Timothy Coon.

The council authorized the legal department to draft an agreement between the city and Coon saying he will take a personal leave until May 5, complete the employee assistance program and complete any treatments that are recommended to him.

Coon will also not be allowed to drive any city vehicles for the next three years.

According to state police, Coon was driving the wrong way on Route 3 in Wethersfield last week and eventually entered Route 2 and crashed his car. He wasn’t hurt and neither was anyone else.

Coon is facing several charges including driving under the influence.

Members of the Meriden community spoke out at the city council meeting. Some argue that he should be fired following his arrest.

"If you’re drunk driving you don’t belong in this city council," said one resident.

"I would hope that each of you understands that what you do not only during city time but in your personal life reflects upon those you represent," said Joseph Vollano of Meriden.

While others spoke out in defense of him keeping his job.

"I really do believe the city manager may have had just a lapse in good judgment," said one resident.

"It’s been a very positive working relationship we may not always agree but we always have had principle discussions so I certainly support any support that you can give him," said Thomas Welsh of Meriden.

Following his arrest, Coon released a statement that read in part, “I want to apologize to everyone in Meriden for my actions. I have let all of you down. I have received strong support from the city council and others throughout the city. And for that, I am truly thankful.”

Coon said he will be seeking help through the city’s Employee Assistance Program following this incident.

