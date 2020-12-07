Meriden Police investigating a shooting of a teenage girl on Geer Ave.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A little before 1:00 this morning, Meriden Police Department responded to 19 Geer Avenue for reports of a shooting.
On arrival, responders located a 15-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her arm.
The injuries are non-life threatening and she was transported to a children's hospital for treatment.
At the time of the incident, the victim was sitting on the front of her house with other parties when two suspects opened fire from a yard behind the house.
The suspects approached the scene from Summit Street and it appears that the house or its occupants were targeted.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Detective Visconti at 203-630-6262 or at dvisconti@meridenct.gov