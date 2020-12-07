Meriden Police investigating a shooting of a teenage girl on Geer Ave.

Injuries are non-life threatening

MERIDEN, Conn. — A little before 1:00 this morning, Meriden Police Department responded to 19 Geer Avenue for reports of a shooting.

On arrival, responders located a 15-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her arm.

The injuries are non-life threatening and she was transported to a children's hospital for treatment.

At the time of the incident, the victim was sitting on the front of her house with other parties when two suspects opened fire from a yard behind the house.

The suspects approached the scene from Summit Street and it appears that the house or its occupants were targeted.