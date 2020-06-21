Meriden Police investigating fatal crash on Research Parkway

The victim was an 18-year-old Meriden resident

MERIDEN, Conn. — Just after 4:00 this morning, the Meriden Police Deparment received multiple calls of a rollover motor vehicle accident with a possible ejection.

Meriden Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Research Parkway, just south of Murdock Avenue and discovered two vehicles with heavy damage.

The first vehicle, a 2003 Honda Accord, had rolled over and came to a rest in the northbound lane.

The second vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Scion, came to a rest off the road to the right of the southbound lane.

Officers located a male operator who had been partially ejected from the Accord and proceeded to render medical care.

Despite all efforts from all emergency responders, the operator of the Honda Accord was pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim was an 18-year-old male Meriden resident; his name is not being released at this time.

The operator of the Toyota was located in the vehicle and was also rendered medical care and transported to Midstate Medical with serious injuries.